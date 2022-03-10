AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given New €2.65 Price Target at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of AIBRF stock remained flat at $$1.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

