Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

