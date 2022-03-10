Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,489,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,829 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 64,456,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650,380 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $374,584,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,453,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,497,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,250,000.
Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
