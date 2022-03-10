Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,489,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,829 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 64,456,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650,380 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $374,584,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,453,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,497,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,250,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

