Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 354,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,308. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
