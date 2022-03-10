Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 354,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,308. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.