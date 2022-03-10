Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.