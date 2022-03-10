Alexis M. Herman Sells 185 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $20,140.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 1,166,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,657. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
