Alexis M. Herman Sells 185 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $20,140.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 1,166,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,657. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

