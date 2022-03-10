Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.74. The company has a market capitalization of £462.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

