Alfred Lin Purchases 183,224 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DASH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

