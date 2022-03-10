Algorand Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.84 billion and approximately $160.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00187468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00366482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,060,400,736 coins and its circulating supply is 6,625,061,659 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

