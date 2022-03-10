Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,574 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,604,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

