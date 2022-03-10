Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,574 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,604,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.
About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.