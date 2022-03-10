Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 8.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 37,604,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $90.82 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

