Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.57 and a one year high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

