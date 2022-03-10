All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.89 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. All Sports has a market cap of $3.45 million and $9.89 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00103520 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

