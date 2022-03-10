AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 112,138 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
