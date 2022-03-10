Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €250.67 ($272.46).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($298.91) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th.

FRA:ALV opened at €201.60 ($219.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €217.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €205.44. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

