Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

