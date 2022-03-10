Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Read More
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.