Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$46.73 and last traded at C$46.62, with a volume of 122592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.24.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.
In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
