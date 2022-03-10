Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$46.73 and last traded at C$46.62, with a volume of 122592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

