Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

MDRX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 57,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,646. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

