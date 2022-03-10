Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.50 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $56.61 million and $9.50 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

