Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NYSE AMR opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $132.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
