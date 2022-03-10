Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE AMR opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $132.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

