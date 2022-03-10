Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $124.30. Approximately 2,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

