Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 33 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $23.68 on Thursday, reaching $2,653.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,714.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,821.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,010.73 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

