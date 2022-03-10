Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,822.53 and traded as low as $2,601.79. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,677.32, with a volume of 1,610,975 shares traded.

Specifically, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,571 shares of company stock worth $259,102,661 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,719.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,822.53.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

