Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 2,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $22,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ATEC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 469,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,492. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

