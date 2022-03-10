Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

