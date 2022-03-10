Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.39

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

APELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA downgraded Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

