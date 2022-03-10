Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($46.67).

Alstom stock traded up €1.77 ($1.92) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €20.68 ($22.48). 4,693,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.85. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

