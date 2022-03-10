Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $57,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

