AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 2,291.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:AEAE remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,850,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,274,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

