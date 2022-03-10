Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 87,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,230. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

