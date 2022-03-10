Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 3287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

