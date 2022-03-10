Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $132.69 on Thursday, hitting $2,918.27. 217,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,076.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3,301.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

