Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 254.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $174.08 on Thursday, hitting $2,959.66. 330,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

