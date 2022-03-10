Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AZFL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,094,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,544,969. Amazonas Florestal has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

