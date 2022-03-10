Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 650,551 shares.The stock last traded at $12.92 and had previously closed at $13.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In related news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.