Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,808 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Ambev worth $46,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ambev by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,843,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ambev by 138.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,717,359. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

