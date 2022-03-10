Ambire AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $55.60 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $55.60 million and $15.14 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.