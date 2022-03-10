Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Amedisys worth $50,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Amedisys by 400.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Amedisys by 315.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.47. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

