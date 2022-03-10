América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 204,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,698,646 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $18.99.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

