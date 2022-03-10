American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

