American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Financial Survey

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Bancorp pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 37.60% 15.52% 1.47% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.42 $36.27 million $3.30 9.09 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

First Bancorp beats American Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

About American Bank (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

