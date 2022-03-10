American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,734,000.

