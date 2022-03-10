American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.7656 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

