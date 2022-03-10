American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

American Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.70. 87,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

