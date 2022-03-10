American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,166 shares of company stock worth $2,506,945. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

