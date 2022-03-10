American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

