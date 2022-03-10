American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

