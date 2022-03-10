American International Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

