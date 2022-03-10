American International Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

