American International Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after buying an additional 853,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

